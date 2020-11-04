Decision on cracker ban after discussion with CM: Sudhakar

Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana have banned the sale of crackers during Deepavali.

After States like Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana banned the sale of crackers during Deepavali, the Karnataka government is also contemplating a State-wide ban. However, a final decision will be taken after consultations with the Chief Minister, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the Minister said a few rounds of meetings have been held with health experts, including members of the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

“Experts have suggested that firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by COVID and even to those who have not. However, I have asked them to further deliberate and submit a report soon. Based on their report, we will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and take a call,” the Minister said.

As COVID-19 affects lungs the most, even those who have recovered from the virus will be vulnerable as their immunity and respiratory system will still be fragile. However, a final decision will be taken after discussion with the Chief Minister, he added.