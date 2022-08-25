Debate on Article 371 (J) for Ballari students today

To create awareness about Article 371 (J) of the Constitution that offers special status to seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region by allowing the State to offer reservations in education and employment to candidates belonging to the region, apart from the special grants for development initiatives, the Ballari district administration is organising a debate competition for students on the issue on Friday.

Students chosen from various colleges and taluks are going to argue for and against the topic of whether or not the Constitutional provision of Article 371 (J) is successful in mitigating regional imbalance.

The debate, which would be held at the auditorium of BPSC Pre-University College, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Ballari, could be watched live online (https://youtu.be/EjQYXhHI_aI) with the video titled ‘District level debate competition 2022 Ballari.

“This exercise is a modality chosen to create awareness regarding the facilities and utility of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution. A project named ‘e-371J’ – education & employment through 371 (J) – is already being implemented in the district. Under this project, certificates for availing the benefits of special status under Article 371 (J) of the Constitution are given to eligible students through PU colleges. The debate is part of a series of activities being conducted in the district to create awareness about the benefits of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution. The winners would be honoured with awards at the Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day celebrated on September 17, 2022,” Akash S., Assistant Commissioner (Ballari), told The Hindu, adding that top bureaucrats of the district would participate as judges for the debate competition.