Death of farmers in U.P.: Protests in Hassan and Shivamogga

They demanded action against Union Minister

Farmers staged protests in Hassan and Shivamogga on October 4 condemning the killing of farmers when a vehicle in the convoy of a Union Minister ran over them at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh. Members of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha and Left parties participated in the protests under the banner of Samyukta Kissan Morcha.

In Hassan, farmers staged a dharna in front of the Hemavati statue raising slogans against the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government. The demanded action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra and all those involved in the incident.

CPM district secretary Dharmesh, CPI district president Dongre, KPRS district president H.R. Naveen Kumar and Raitha Sangha leaders were present.

A similar protest was held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga. KRRS leader H.R. Basavarajappa demanded that the Centre take action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra for the incident. He also demanded that the President dismiss the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.