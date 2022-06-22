DCC OBC wing appoints block presidents

The District Congress Committee’s Other Backward Classes wing has appointed the party’s block presidents in Kalaburagi district.

Mallikarjun Pujari, DCC president for OBC wing, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, announced the presidents of 16 blocks in the district.

Dharmraj Heroor for Kalaburagi South (Urban) , Dastayya Guttedar for Kalaburagi South (Rural), Vilaskumar Guttedar for Kalaburagi North, Sharnbasappa Jamadar for Shahbazar, Anil Chavan for Aland , Mallinath Sugoor for Madan Hipparaga, Dattatreya Bhandgar for Afzalpur, Malingrayya Sathihal for Farhatabad, Chandrashekar Neradagi for Jewargi, Haleppa Natikar for Yaddrami, Satish Pujari for Sedam, Venkatesh Gowda for Mudhol, Suresh Bhanta for Chincholi, Jaganath Pujari for Kalgi- Kodli, Balram Pujari for Kamalapur, and Nagendra Natikar for Shahabad.