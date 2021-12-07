DCC banks warned against notices to families of COVID-19 victims

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday warned District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks in the State against serving notices to families of debtors, who had died of COVID-19.

Making it clear that the government had decided to waive the loans outstanding in DCC banks of COVID victims, he said the government will take action against officials of the DCC banks if they were found to be serving notices to families of such persons.

When his attention was drawn to a reported incident in Davangere, Mr. Somashekar said he had spoken to the officials of the DCC bank in Davangere and they had denied issuing notices for recovery.

“However, I will check the matter after returning to Bengaluru. If they are found to have issued such a notice, action will be taken”, Mr. Somashekar said.