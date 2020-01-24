DC recommends bifurcation of Ballari; sends proposal to govt.

S.S. Nakul, Ballari Deputy Commissioner, has sent a proposal to the State government recommending the bifurcation of Ballari district.

B.S. Anand Singh, former Minister and BJP MLA, who took the lead in the demand for the bifurcation of the district, has been arguing for carving out a new Vijayanagar district from Ballari. However, a section of the Congress and the BJP leaders had opposed the move strongly.

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said that the Deputy Commissioner’s recommendation will be discussed with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and later placed before the State Cabinet for a final decision.

The proposed new district is likely to have the taluks of Hosapete, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Siruguppa, and Hadagali.

In October, 2019, the government deferred a decision on the bifurcation of Ballari, as elected legislators from the district strongly opposed the proposal at a meeting chaired by Mr. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Anand Singh was elected from the Vijayanagar constituency in the bypolls held on December 5, 2019.