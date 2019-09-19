Karnataka

DC, officials visit Gollarahatti

Taking stock: Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar speaking to villagers of Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, ZP CEO and other officials on Wednesday visited the Gollarahatti (Golla settlement) at Pemmanahalli Gollarahatti in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district, where A. Narayanswamy, Dalit MP from Chitradurga, was not allowed entry on Monday.

Rakesh Kumar, DC, along with his officers, held meetings with the villagers. He said that there was a need to create awareness against the practice of untouchability as it is a crime. The MP has said that he was against taking police action and believed in convincing people against such practices.

Vamsikrishna, SP, told the villagers, “By denying entry to the MP, you have shown to the whole country that you are 100 years behind your neighbouring villages in your thinking.”

Meanwhile, actor Chethan announced that he will hold a Parivartana Jatha at Gollarahatti on Thursday.

