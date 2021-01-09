Karnataka

DC inaugurates dry run in Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya inaugurated the dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination at the district hospital here on Friday.

Dr. Ragapriya inspected the reversal for registration, the vaccine room, the vaccine storage, transportation, and other facilities.

In the first phase, five government hospitals and one private hospital were identified. In the second, 53 centres will be established.

“We have already asked private hospitals to join hands with the programme. If anyone is interested, they can inform the department,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

Sanjeev Kumar Raichurkar, Chief of the district hospital, Neelamma, Srinivas Prasad, Ramanagowda, doctors were present.

