D.B. Inamdar critically ill

April 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Danappagouda Basanagouda Inamdar, former Minister and veteran Congress leader, is critically ill.

He has been admitted to Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for over three weeks now. The 74-year-old leader is suffering from ailments of lungs and liver, family sources said.

Doctors treating him have told his son Basanagouda Inamdar that his condition is critical, but stable.

He has served as a Minister and as an MLA from Kittur several times. He serves as a full-time member on the board of the Sirasangi Desai Foundation trust.

