Davangere reports 21 fresh cases

After several days of reporting low cases, there were 34 COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka on Sunday. The cause of concern was that 21 of these were reported from one district: Davangere.

Davangere Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Beelagi told presspersons that the district administration had sent 330 samples of throat swabs in the last three days. Of these 37 high risk (A category) samples were tested and 21 of them were found to be positive. With this, the number of active cases had gone up to 28 in the district, he said.

Besides these, 13 cases were reported from other parts of the State. According to a media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, six cases were reported from Kalaburagi, four from Bengaluru Urban, and three from Bagalkot.

Out of these 13 cases, four patients had Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), while the contact investigation for one case is on.

All the remaining eight patients tested positive after coming in contact with a patient who was tested positive.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Karnataka now stand at 614. A total of 293 patients have been discharged so far with 21 patients being discharged on Sunday. The highest number of patients, 11, were discharged in Mysuru on Sunday.

There have been 25 COVID-19 deaths and one non COVID-19 death reported in the State so far.