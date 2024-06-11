Dasara jumbo Ashwathama dies at Bheemanakatte

Thirty-eight-year-old Dasara elephant Ashwathama died at its camp in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

It is suspected that the jumbo was electrocuted after it came in contact with a solar fence at Bheemanakatte Elephant Camp in Ane Chowkur range.

A press release from the director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve said the elephant was tied to its usual place by its staff on Monday at the camp. The next morning, when the jumbo staff went to see the animal around 5:30 a.m., it was lying on the ground. On inspection, the staff realised the elephant was dead. They informed the higher officials who rushed to the camp.

The Bheemanakatte jumbo camp has been fenced with solar barriers to prevent the entry of wild elephants and for the safety of the camp staff, the note said.

The post-mortem was conducted and the report is awaited. Director Harashakumar Chikkanaragunda said the exact reason of its death would be known after the post-mortem report.

Ashwathama was captured in Sakleshpur in 2017. The jumbo was part of the Dasara squad and its services were also used to capture wild elephants, and other combing operations.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed condolences over the demise of Ashwathama.

The Minister has ordered an inquiry into its death though it has been reported that it died of suspected electrocution after coming in contact with the solar fence. Mr. Khandre has sought a report after the investigation.

The elephant was part of Dasara in 2021 and 2022.