Damaging vehicles: Shivamogga police arrest six people

Shivamogga police, on Sunday, arrested six youths on charges of damaging vehicles parked in Hosamane Extension in the city. The accused allegedly hit cars, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers parked in Hosamane extension on May 30.

The arrested are Niraj, 21, Manikantha S., 20, Darshan S., 20, Gagan E., 19, Rakesh, 20, and Srinivas, 24. All are residents of different localities in the city.

They allegedly went on a rampage and damaged the vehicles. The residents complained to Doddapete Police. The police booked the case under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, besides the relevant sections of the IPC. Elected representatives had also visited the place and raised concern over the safety of people in the city.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press release on Sunday, said that the accused damaged the cars over an old rivalry. Ravi Patil, Inspector of Doddapete police station, and his team succeeded in arresting the accused. The team worked under the guidance of a senior officer, including Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, A.G. Cariappa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Babu Anjanappa and Suresh.