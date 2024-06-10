GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Damaging vehicles: Shivamogga police arrest six people

Published - June 10, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police, on Sunday, arrested six youths on charges of damaging vehicles parked in Hosamane Extension in the city. The accused allegedly hit cars, autorickshaws, and two-wheelers parked in Hosamane extension on May 30.

The arrested are Niraj, 21, Manikantha S., 20, Darshan S., 20, Gagan E., 19, Rakesh, 20, and Srinivas, 24. All are residents of different localities in the city.

They allegedly went on a rampage and damaged the vehicles. The residents complained to Doddapete Police. The police booked the case under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, besides the relevant sections of the IPC. Elected representatives had also visited the place and raised concern over the safety of people in the city.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press release on Sunday, said that the accused damaged the cars over an old rivalry. Ravi Patil, Inspector of Doddapete police station, and his team succeeded in arresting the accused. The team worked under the guidance of a senior officer, including Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, A.G. Cariappa, Deputy Superintendent of Police Babu Anjanappa and Suresh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.