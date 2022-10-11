Dalit workers assaulted in Karnataka, locked up in Chikkamagaluru estate

A case was registered against Jagadish Gowda and his son Tilak at Balehonnur police station under the SC-ST Atrocities Act 2015, besides the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

A coffee estate owner and his son allegedly assaulted Dalit women labourers and locked them up in their home at Husanehalli in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on October 8 in connection with the recovery of a loan.

A case was registered against Jagadish Gowda and his son Tilak at Balehonnur police station under the SC-ST Atrocities Act 2015, besides the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, on October 11, on the basis of a complaint by Arpitha, 20, one of the labourers.

Six Dalit families had been working in the estate for the last three months. They were staying in the workers’ colony on the estate. The owner had allegedly beaten up Manju, one of the workers, 15 days ago in connection with a quarrel with the neighbours. This triggered unrest among the workers. They decided not to work in the estate and leave the place. However, the owner insisted that they could leave the place only after returning the money they had borrowed from him.

On October 8, the accused allegedly scolded the workers for not returning the money and snatched their phones as well. Jagadish allegedly assaulted Arpitha as she refused to hand over her phone. Her husband, Vijay, and two other workers — Roopa and Kavitha — were also allegedly assaulted. Later, the women workers were locked up in a house in the workers’ colony.

They were released as Arpitha, who is pregnant, complained of pain. She filed a complaint after undergoing treatment in Chikkamagaluru.