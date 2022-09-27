Artists, students bring out riverside scene on their canvas

Artist Jeevan Salian sketching at Bengre as part of celebrating World Rivers Day - 2022 (Earth, River and Beyond, exploring Mangaluru heritage through sketches programme) by INTACH and Art Kanara Trust, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Class IX student Tanush from the Government Teachers’ Training School in Hampankatta to II year Bachelor of Visual Arts student Darshan Acharya were among the students and artists who took part in the ‘Earth, River and Beyond’ programme held on the banks of Gurupura River, near BMS Ferry Point, in Bengre here on Sunday.

The event was organised jointly by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangaluru Chapter and Art Kanara Trust, as part of World Rivers Day celebration.

Artist Jeevan Salian, a life member of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, said the INTACH and artKanara have taken up the work of exploring 40 heritage sites of Mangaluru city through sketching and drawing. “We kickstarted it from Bengre today. In the next two months, we will visit the other sites. Select landscape drawings will be part of the coffee table book we are bringing out,” Mr. Salian said.

Subash Basu, convenor of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter, said landscape drawings of heritage sites of Mangaluru are part of an effort to look at these sites with a different perspective. “Artists and students will be working at different sites every week. Seeing these artists work in the open, the local residents will get inspired to work for the upkeep of their place,” Mr. Basu said.

The event on Sunday began around 9 a.m. with Yatish Baikampady, the campus director of Amrita Vidyalayam, drawing a line sketch of the scene of the river bank. Artists and students sat at vintage points along the river bank with their canvas to bring out their drawings.

Among those who took part in the event included 20 Class V to Class VII students from the local Government Higher Primary School, Sandspit, a centuryold school of the district, that is located near the Ferry Point. The students were accompanied by their teachers Suma and Ashwini. “This event allows our students to explore not just the surroundings they live in but also expose them to the outside world,” said Ms. Suma.

Syed Asif Ali, a faculty from Mahalasa College of Visual Art, attended the event along with 10 first year and second year Bachelor of Visual Art students, who are part of college’s Mahalasa Colour Waves group that has been involved in landscape drawings of different parts of Dakshina Kannada. Artist Rajendra Kedige and architect Niren Jain also took part.