Dalit organisations decide to support Congress in Lok Sabha elections

As many as 12 pro-Dalit organisations under the banner of Aikya Horata have taken the decision with a view to protecting the Constitution and democracy

April 16, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 pro-Dalit organisations under the banner of Aikya Horata have decided to support the Congress in all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the coming Lok Sabha elections with a view to protecting the Constitution and democracy, according to State convener of Aikya Horata Mariyappa Halli.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, he said that parliamentarians belonging to the BJP have said that they will change the Constitution. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a programme on the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, said that it is impossible to change it. The stand of BJP parliamentarians and the Prime Minister is completely contradictory.

He said that the RSS and the BJP have been trying to weaken the Constitution for the last one decade. The BJP is also trying to divide people on the basis of caste and is sowing poisonous seeds among them in order to come to power. Therefore, the Dalit organisations have decided to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, by supporting the Congress, he added.

The organisations will visit each Lok Sabha constituency to create awareness among voters and suggest that they do not vote for the BJP. “As part of this process, we request voters to elect Radhakrishna Doddamani and G. Kumar Naik who are contesting in the Kalaburagi and Raichur Lok Sabha constituencies on Congress ticket,” he said.

