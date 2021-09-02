Karnataka

Dalit forced to drink urine: Sub-inspector in judicial custody

The police sub-inspector was posted at Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Arjun Horakeri, the police sub-inspector suspended on the charge of forcing a Dalit to drink urine, has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the case, had arrested him on September 1.

The police presented him in court in Chikkamagaluru on September 2. The additional district and sessions judge remanded him in judicial custody.

Earlier, the police officer’s plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by High Court of Karnataka.

Also Read
The accused would sell marijuana to students visiting Nandi Hills, near Bengaluru.

Hotel management graduate used insurance money to fund drug racket

 

Arjun Horakeri was posted at Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk. He was suspended in May this year after Punith K.L., a Dalit from Kirugunda village, complained that the police officer had forced him to drink urine.

A case was registered on May 23. The investigation was handed over to the CID, and the PSI was suspended.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 4:16:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/dalit-forced-to-drink-urine-sub-inspector-in-judicial-custody/article36247547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY