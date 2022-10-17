Cyber crime police launch probe on loan apps

The South East Division cyber crime police have registered two cases against Unauthorized Digital Lending Mobile Loan Apps to crack down on their illegal operations in and around the city.

Based on the instructions from the Director General and Inspector General of Police and the city police commissioner, Nagesh G.N., police officer with the cyber crime police registered two FIRS to launch a probe against the loan app firms operations.

In his complaint, Mr. Nagesh, said that the apps are not only offering instant loans at exorbitant rates but also blackmailing, threatening and harassing borrowers through verbal abuse and morphed photos.

At a recent review meeting, the city police commissioner directed the cyber crime police to initiate a probe and submit a report on the illegal loan app firms operating in the jurisdictions. While some of the firms are operating in the city, others are functioning from outside, a police officer said, adding that the probe has already been launched to identify the locations of such apps to crack down on them.