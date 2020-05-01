Cured patient returns home

A 59-year-old woman (P-304) from Gadag who has been cured of SARS COV-2 infection was discharged from AYUSH Hospital in Gadag on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, ZP CEO Anand K., Superintendent of Police Yatish N., Health and Family Welfare Officer Satish Basarigidad, director of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences P.S. Bhoosaraddi, and the health staff gave her a send-off and clapped as she moved out of the hospital premises.

The ‘cured’ patient also got gifts such as a Betageri silk sari, masks, sanitiser, foodgrains, and other essential commodities.

As per the COVID-19 health advisory, the woman will be home quarantined for 14 days under the supervision of the Health Department. A regular follow up will be done by the department, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said.