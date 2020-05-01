Cured patient returns home

A 59-year-old woman (P-304) from Gadag who has been cured of SARS COV-2 infection was discharged from AYUSH Hospital in Gadag on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, ZP CEO Anand K., Superintendent of Police Yatish N., Health and Family Welfare Officer Satish Basarigidad, director of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences P.S. Bhoosaraddi, and the health staff gave her a send-off and clapped as she moved out of the hospital premises.
The ‘cured’ patient also got gifts such as a Betageri silk sari, masks, sanitiser, foodgrains, and other essential commodities.
As per the COVID-19 health advisory, the woman will be home quarantined for 14 days under the supervision of the Health Department. A regular follow up will be done by the department, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.