Curbs on vehicles on Charmadi Ghat

The Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday, issued an order prohibiting the movement of vehicles in the Charmadi Ghat stretch of NH-73 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., given heavy rains in the area. This order comes into effect immediately, and except ambulances, no other vehicle would be allowed on the stretch.

Mr. Bagadi Gautam issued the order as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the relevant sections of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. There would not be movement of vehicles from Kottigehara to the district boundary during those 12 hours.

No takers

Referring to a letter by the Executive Engineer of the National Highways Division of Hassan, the DC said the repair work of the stretch, damaged due to landslips last year, could not be taken up as no eligible contractors participated in the tender process. The traffic had been banned during the night time considering the safety of the travellers during rains, he added.