‘Curbs on varsities over ODL courses must go for higher GER’

Funds, autonomy to varsities vital for implementing NEP, says AIU chief

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) president Thiruvasagam said the curbs imposed on universities for running open and distance learning (ODL) courses must go for increasing the gross enrollment ratio (GER) by 2035. Only Category 1 and Category 2 universities are allowed to offer ODL courses but the GER growth would be possible if all the universities are granted approva. In view of the restrictions, the universities are running short of funds.

In his presidential address at the valedictory of 96 th annual meet and the National Vice-Chancellors’ Conference held at the University of Mysore on Friday, he said the universities are in need of funds for effective implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020.

The AIU is submitting its report on the implementation of NEP to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in April. It elicited views from the VCs across the country on NEP and the same has been compiled in a report by the committee constituted for the purpose.

Welcoming the NEP, 2020, the AIU president felt that the restrictions on universities must go as autonomy to the higher educational institutions is crucial for the implementation of NEP. “We welcome it (NEP) and the AIU is in favor of its implementation.”

Arguing that employable education is the need of the hour, Mr. Thiruvasagam said only 18 out of 100 students, quoting a 2021 report on employment, are getting jobs.

“If only 18 per cent of students are employed, how are we going to provide jobs to others? As many as 3 million students graduate every year. If we have to assure 100 per cent employment, then education that assures jobs is important,” he argued.

Mr. Thiruvasagam welcomed the recommendation of industry participation under the NEP.

Arguing that private universities are also playing a pivotal role in the dissemination of knowledge like public universities, he said private universities should be treated on par with the public universities as the country has over 530 private and deemed universities out of 1,058 universities. “They (private varsities) are not inferior in the contributions though the contributions of public universities were significant. In some cases, private universities are equal to public universities and have exceeded public universities in some areas.”

Stating that vice-chancellors of private universities were not invited to the conferences all these years, he said the AIU resolved to invite them as they deserve to be felicitated like the VCs of public universities.

AIU General Secretary Pankaj Mittal spoke about the ‘Mysore Declaration’ that was adopted at the conference.

Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh, President, Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, delivered the valedictory address. J. Ramachandran, Chairman, AMET University, was the guest of honour. University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar also spoke. Lokanath N.K., Nodal Officer, VCs’ conference ,nd AIU’s University News Editor S Rama Devi Pani were present.

More than 200 VCs from across the country attended the three-day conference which was in the State after a gap of nearly two decades. The University of Mysore hosted the event with support from AIU.