C.T. Ravi, Tejasvi Surya in Nadda’s new BJP team

In a reshuffle of the BJP organisation, C.T. Ravi and Tejasvi Surya from the State have been inducted into the new team of office-bearers selected to work under the new party national president J.P. Nadda.

Mr. Ravi, Minister for Kannada and Culture, has been appointed one of the eight national general secretaries, a key post in running party affairs across the country. Mr. Surya, a first-time MP from Bengaluru South, has been appointed national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, replacing Poonam Mahajan. Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been appointed a party spokesperson.

Mr. Ravi, an aspirant to become BJP State president, neither got that post nor was happy with the “light” portfolios of Kannada and Culture and Tourism he got in the State government. This is the first time he will hold an office at the national level in the party. Meanwhile, just over a year after winning the Lok Sabha polls, being appointed national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha is seen as a big break for Mr. Surya.

P. Muralidhar Rao, who is in charge of party affairs in the State, has been dropped from the list of national general secretaries, paving the way for a new person to be in charge in Karnataka.