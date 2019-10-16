C.T. Ravi not impressed with ‘truth test’

BJP leader and Minister for Tourism C.T. Ravi did not appear impressed with the proposed truth test involving former Ministers A.H. Vishwanath and S.R. Mahesh over bribery charges. Mr. Ravi said it was inappropriate for the two seasoned politicians to trade such charges publicly. He was reacting to a query from reporters in Mysuru on the truth test the two politicians had scheduled at Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills on Thursday.

Referring to the demand for carving out a separate Devaraj Urs district by dividing Mysuru district, Mr. Ravi said any decisionwill have to be preceded by a discussion on it in the State Cabinet. A decision will be taken only after all the pros and cons are carefully considered. Already, there are several demands for creation of new districts pending before the government, he added.

Mr. Ravi ruled out the possibility of defeated BJP candidates joining the Congress in the Assembly constituencies earlier represented by the disqualified MLAs from Congress and JD (S). “It is a mere rumour.”