Crime prevention month awareness

December 21, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students taking out a march in Mysuru on Wednesday as part of awareness on Crime Prevention Month.

Students taking out a march in Mysuru on Wednesday as part of awareness on Crime Prevention Month. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

An awareness march as part of the Crime Prevention Month was taken out on the streets of Mysuru on Wednesday by the college students. Police Commissioner B Ramesh flagged off the rally at the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple. The students from various colleges marched along K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, and Irwin Road before assembling at the place where the rally took off. The students carried placards with messages on crime prevention. DCP Geetha Prasanna and senior police officers were present.

