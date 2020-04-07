Creating content for students during COVID-19 lockdown

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday unveiled the government’s plan to ensure that students who are currently on an extended summer break utilise their time wisely. The Education Department will be putting up academic programmes for children on a proposed YouTube channel of the Department of Public Instruction, and has sought inputs from professionals — teachers, software engineers, and those working with NGOs.

“It is our wish to broadcast four or five programmes of 10-15 minute duration in one hour. If you have thoughts to spark the creativity in children and if you possess the desire to give back something to society, here is the right platform for you,” the Minister said in a press release.

Material can be sent via e-mail to makkalavanissk@gmail.com. Alternatively, call 080-22483040 for more details. The services of DSERT studio will be made available to make the videos. The department is also searching for actors, TV anchors and radio jockeys to anchor sessions on the YouTube channel for the next 50 days.