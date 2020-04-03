Create awareness about COVID-19 among minority community: CM

After several people who attended the Tabligh event in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting with legislators and leaders belonging to the minority community in the State and told them to advise their community members to offer prayers at home and maintain social distance during ‘namaz’.

The number of cases tested positive in the State touched 125 on Friday.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who has been holding a series of meetings with officials, Ministers and community leaders since the past few days, has asked leaders of the minority community to give details of persons who visited Tabligh Markaz in Delhi. He also told legislators to convince their community people to undergo tests for COVID-19 and ensure strict quarantine for a prescribed period by practising social distance.

Several legislators belonging to the minority community from Bengaluru attended the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Leaders informed the Chief Minister that they have conducted meetings with religious leaders of the community and created awareness about it. They also told the government that they have been advising community members to offer prayers at home by maintaining social distance.

In a press statement, Mr Yediyurappa said “the minority community leaders have responded positively and promised to extend full cooperation to the government” in containing the spread of the disease.

During the hour-long meeting, the Chief Minister said “every individual without discrimination of caste, religion or community has to maintain social distance during lockdown.”

Following heckling of ASHA workers allegedly by some people belonging to the minority community in Bengaluru on Thursday, legislators have agreed to appeal to and convince their community people to cooperate with the health workers, said the press release.