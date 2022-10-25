Cracker injuries: 19-year-old unlikely to regain vision in one eye

Nearly 70 cases have been reported in hospitals across the city since Sunday

Nearly 70 cases of cracker-related injuries have been reported in various hospitals during the Deepavali festivities starting Sunday. While one person, who was admitted to the State-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, is not likely to regain vision in one eye, nine others have suffered partial vision loss, doctors said.

Jayasurya, a 19-year-old resident of Mysuru Road, who injured himself while bursting a cracker on Monday, was rushed to Minto Hospital. Doctors, who examined him found that he had suffered a full thickness corneal tear with iris prolapse in his right eye and superficial skin burns. Hospital director Sujata B.L. Rathod said that there is no hope of him regaining vision.

“Of the total 15 cases that are being treated at Minto, we have one person who has been severely injured but there are chances of him regaining vision. That apart, five have suffered partial vision loss and seven have mild loss. A 10-year-old boy from JP nagar, who was a bystander, has injured his eyes and also suffered superficial burns over eyelids and face and cheek. He has been admitted to the Mahabodhi Burns ward in Victoria Hospital,” she said.

Narayana Nethralaya has received 18 0cases of cracker-related injuries this year while Sankara Eye Hospital got 13 and Nethradhama 20 cases. While Padmabhushan Dr. M.C. Modi Charitable Eye Hospital got one case, Aster CMI has seen three patients. K. Bhujang Shetty, chairman of Narayana Nethralaya, said four of the 18 cases seen at the hospital were severe injuries. Nearly 90% of the cases are bystanders, he added.

“These four, including three children aged below nine years, have suffered partial vision loss. The rest have mild injuries, like burns on the eyelid or corneal abrasions, which will not result in any permanent damage to the eye,” he said.

“Except for one adult, who has been referred to us from Anantapur, all the cases that we saw this year are children aged below ten years. The main problem every year is that of children burning crackers without adult supervision. They have a tendency to bend over the crackers, or to repeatedly attempt to light malfunctioning firecrackers, which may suddenly burst and cause injuries,” the doctor added.