CPI, Left outfits stage protest against price rise

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and other Left organisations took out a protest march against what they called anti-people policies of the Central government in Belagavi on Friday.

The protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office from Rani Channamma Circle, shouting slogans.

CPI leader J.M. Jainekhan said that the BJP-led NDA government is implementing anti-people policies in all sectors. He said that price rise of essential commodities is making life difficult for all. The government has added to the problems of the common man by levying GST on all goods and services indiscriminately.

On the other hand, the government has not ensured a living wage for the poor. There is an urgent need for raising minimum wage to ₹26,000 per month, to ensure a decent standard of living, he said. He said that the party is organising such rallies across the country.

Another leader G.V. Kulkarni said that the Central government is destroying public sector institutions only to help some private companies that had helped the BJP during its poll campaign.

Yet another leader C.A. Kharade said that there is an unprecedented rise in violence against minorities, Dalits, Adivasis and women.

Nagappa Sangolli, Dilip Warke, Manda Newagi, Nivas Khot and others were present.