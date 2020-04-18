COVID-19: Vijayapura man who died on April 16 tests positive

Karnataka reported its 14th death after a 42-year-old driver from Vijayapura, who died of a heart attack on April 16, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The driver had accompanied P-306 and P-308 to Bengaluru and suffered a heart attack on hearing that they had tested positive.

Overall, 25 new cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number to 384. This includes 14 deaths and 104 people who have been discharged.

While briefing the media on the death of the Vijayapura driver, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said: “He had no other symptoms. When he saw in the media that the persons whom he had ferried had tested positive, he could not bear the shock”.

Meanwhile, the Vijayapura district administration is in a fix on what to do with the mortal remains.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that according to the doctors, prima facie, the person died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news that he came into contact with those who had tested positive. “The death rate is high among those with comorbidities. This person had no comorbidities and prima facie doctors think that he has died of heart attack. However, this is what the doctors suspect, and the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after an autopsy. As it is a unique case, we have sought the State government’s suggestion on our next move,” he said.

He however claimed that family members of the driver have not demanded any autopsy.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said the district administration has to follow the Government of India’s protocol. “We will advise the administration to dispose of the body as per protocols,” he said.

Of the 25 new cases reported on Saturday, seven each have been reported from Bagalkot and Mysuru, three from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburgi and Vijayapura, and one each from Belagavi, Dharwad, Mandya, and Gadag. Most of those who tested positive on Saturday are secondary contacts of previously tested positive persons. Sixteen people, including 10 from Mysuru, were discharged on Saturday taking the total number of discharged persons to 104.