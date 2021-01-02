COVID-19 vaccine dry run held in five districts in Karnataka

Overall, nearly 100 vaccinators and 375 beneficiaries participated in the exercise.

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination was held in five districts — Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Bengaluru — on January 1.

The mock drill was conducted for two hours from 9 a.m., wherein 25 beneficiaries, including designated health staff at each of the identified primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals, participated.

In Bengaluru, the dry run was conducted in Urban PHC Kamakshipalya (BBMP West), Urban PHC Vidyapeetha (BBMP South), General Hospital in Yelahanka and PHC in Haaragadde, Anekal taluk.

In Belagavi, the run was conducted at Urban PHC in Ontemari Colony, General Hospital in Hukkeri and community health centre (CHC) in Kittur, Bailahongal taluk.

In Mysuru, it was held in Urban CHC in Jayanagar, Mysuru city, taluk hospital in K.R. Nagar, and PHC in Bilikere Hunsur taluk.

In Kalaburgi it was held in Urban PHC in Ashoknagar, Kalaburagi city, taluk hospital in Jewargi and PHC in Aurad.

In Shivamogga it was held in McGann Hospital Shivamogga, taluk hospital in Shikaripur, and PHC in Antaragange, Bhadravati taluk.

Overall, nearly 100 vaccinators and 375 beneficiaries participated in the exercise. After the process was completed, beneficiaries were sent messages that said they were vaccinated successfully on their phones.