COVID-19: Udupi district records 29 positive cases

As many as 29 persons, including a six-year-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Thursday.

According to a release issued here, the 29 persons also include 19 men and nine women. While 26 of them had returned from Maharashtra recently, two had returned from Telangana and one person from Kerala. All 29 persons have been shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the district. Presently, there are 145 active cases in the district.

Revised guidelines

Meanwhile, G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said those who had come from other States and foreign countries had been put under institutional quarantine in the district.

As per the revised guidelines, those who completed seven days of institutional quarantine would have to undergo home quarantine for a week after medical assessment. Those who complete 14-day institutional quarantine (as per previous guidelines) had been allowed to go to their homes. But they would have a 14-day reporting period.

If any of the persons under home quarantine developed symptoms of COVID-19, they would have to immediately contact the Health Department or revenue officers, he said.

Legal cases

Those who were being sent to home quarantine should strictly follow the rules of home quarantine. Legal cases would be slapped on persons found violating the conditions of home quarantine. It was incumbent upon persons in home quarantine to download the Quarantine App, he said.

Quarantine App

The Quarantine App had geo-fencing facility and the authorities would come to know if anybody had stepped out of their houses. “We will give a warning for the first violation and book a case for the second violation,” Mr. Jagadeesha said.