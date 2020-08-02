COVID-19 toll reaches 101 in Ballari district

With four new COVID-19 deaths reported on Sunday, the number of such fatalities in Ballari district reached 101.
As per information provided by Ballari Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, the district also reported 375 new cases taking the total number of infected persons to 6,957 which included the deaths and 3,521 patients who have recovered and discharged. There are 3,335 active cases in the district.
Ballari taluk with 172 reported the maximum number of positive cases on Sunday, followed by Hosapete 87, Sandur 32 and Hagari Bommanahalli 28.
Of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, Ballari taluk has the maximum number with 2,799 followed by Hosapete with 1,984, Sandur 1,134, Siruguppa 287, Hadagali 255, Kudligi 196, Hagari Bommanahalli 159 and Harapanahalli 92.
There were 26 such cases from other States and 25 from other districts reported in Ballari district.
