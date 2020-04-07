Karnataka

COVID-19 testing begins at Govt. Wenlock Hospital

With the clearance by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the testing of COVID-19 samples began at the new virology laboratory at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on April 7.

The laboratory is the 10th operational government laboratory for testing COVID-19 samples in Karnataka.

The new laboratory will help samples from Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts to get tested in Mangaluru. Henceforth the samples from Dakshina Kannada need not be taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

A team of specialists from ICMR gave approval to facilities at the laboratory on Sunday evening and the NIV gave its approval on Monday evening after assessing the testing capabilities of the personnel.

