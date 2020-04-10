COVID-19: ten new cases detected in Karnataka

Ten new positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in Karnataka on Friday taking the total number to 207.
The new cases include five from Mysuru and two from Bengaluru. All the patients from Bengaluru and Mysuru are contacts of patients who tested positive earlier.
A 55-year-old male from Kalaburgi, who is suffering from severe acute respiratory illness is also a contact of another positive patient. That apart, two from Bengaluru Rural have also tested positive.
With Friday’s cases, a total of 42 cases have been reported from Mysuru. This includes 31 from the Pharma company, three who returned from Dubai and remaining others who returned from Delhi.
