COVID-19 spike results in demand for more beds

Even as the designated COVID-19 hospital here is nearing its maximum bed capacity after a spike in cases, home isolation of patients is expected to become active if the cases surge further although alternative beds had been kept ready for accommodating more patients if the situation warranted.

This is in addition to the beds available in private hospitals identified for the treatment.

Sources in the Health Department here told The Hindu that teams had been constituted to monitor home-isolated patients and the first batch of patients, about 25-30, are expected to be treated in this manner either on Thursday or Friday. The patient is identifiedonly after he or she meets the criteria as per the government’s new guidelines.

The COVID-19 hospital is a 250-bed facility which can be maximised with another 50 beds. Moreover, the recovery rate of patients was also cheering with at least 20 patients being discharged daily. As on Wednesday, the active cases stand at 253. If the tally exceeded 300 or more, the question of accommodating the patients arises.

Mysuru is reporting an average of 30-40 cases daily since the past few days.

In case of a dearth of beds in the designated hospital, additional beds are available at the ESI Hospital on KRS Road which can accommodate 100 patients. The building of Karnataka State Open University near Mysuru airport is also being converted into a COVID-19 facility with 500-550 beds. The facility is almost ready, the sources add.

Two defunct private hospitals – Vikram Hospital and BM Hospital – are also being readied. Morarji Desai Residential Schools at Varakodu and Hoskote had also been identified where 75 patients each can be accommodated. About 100 beds are ready at BM Hospital and it is ready to receive patients but it may take some time for Vikram Hospital to become fully operational to handle COVID-19 patients.

Some patients may be shifted to the ESI Hospital either Thursday or Friday. “If patients and area residents cooperate and home isolation concept is implemented stringently, it won’t result in shortage of beds,” a source said.

Sources said the Health Department was also planning to introduce home isolation even in villages if the house and surroundings meet the criteria. “By the weekend, the department wants to streamline the concept with the surge in the infection rate. We need to be fully prepared to handle the rush of cases. All options are being explored to prevent any glitches in patient management,” the source adds.