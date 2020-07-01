COVID-19 spike: Mysuru businesses to close at 6 p.m.

MYSURU
All businesses in Mysuru will remain closed from 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. from Friday onwards in the wake of spike in COVID-19 tally over the last few days.
Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, after a high-level meeting here with the MP and MLAs and senior officials on Wednesday, said traders engaged in vegetable and fruit sale at the APMC market here in the early hours would be subjected to random testing to prevent the spread.
The businesses in APMC yard start at 4 a.m. The traders are supposed to ensure social distancing in the market. All safety precautions must be complied with strictly and directions in this regard had been given to the district administration and the city police for effective implementation of rules, the Minister added.
The Mysuru City Corporation, which was slapping a fine of ₹100 on individuals not wearing face masks in public places, had been asked to impose a higher penalty of ₹200 on the violators.
The meeting also decided to test the policemen above 55 years of age for COVID-19, Mr. Somashekar added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath