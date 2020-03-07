COVID-19 scare: Many schools announce early summer vacation

Many schools in Bengaluru have announced early summer vacation for their students this academic year as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 scare.

B. Gayatri Devi, principal of Little Flower Public School, said the summer vacation was supposed to begin from March 20, but now the students of kindergarten and classes one to four would have vacation from March 11. “Students of these classes do not have any examination, so we can advance the summer holidays,” she said.

A parent of a student in a north Bengaluru school said, “The school management has said the summer vacation will commence from Thursday. We did not anticipate this and now will have to make alternative arrangements for our child’s stay as we are both working parents. At some level, we feel that managements are going overboard by making these decisions.”

Many schools took this decision following requests from parents. D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said many of their member-schools had sought advice and they have been told that they can declare early summer holidays for the pre-primary classes.

Schools, however, are yet to take a call on whether the reopening date after the summer vacation will also be advanced.