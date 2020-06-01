Karnataka

COVID-19 sample testing crosses three lakh in Karnataka

Although there is a huge backlog of samples in various laboratories, the number of samples tested cumulatively in the State crossed three lakh on June 1.

As many as 3,04,816 samples were tested as on Monday, and of these a total of 3,408 had tested positive. The State now has 63 labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), of which 38 are government labs. Karnataka is now the State with the third highest number of labs, after Maharashtra (79) and Tamil Nadu (72).

Meanwhile, a day after reporting its biggest spike on a single day, with 299 positive cases, the State saw 187 new cases and one death. Of the new cases, 117 were inter-State travellers.

A 90-year-old resident of Bengaluru, who was admitted on April 24 and shifted to the ICU on May 22 because of oxygen desaturation, developed sepsis and multi-organ failure. He died late on Sunday night.

While Raichur had reported the highest number of cases — 83 — on Sunday, Udupi took the top spot on Monday with 73 cases, including 33 Maharashtra returnees.

It was followed by Bengaluru Urban with 28 new cases, including three policemen. Of the new cases in Bengaluru, 22 were returnees from Maharashtra. Kalaburagi came third with 24 cases, all of whom were people who arrived from Maharashtra, including a four-month-old baby boy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:40:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-sample-testing-crosses-three-lakh-in-karnataka/article31726406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY