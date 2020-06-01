COVID-19 sample testing crosses three lakh in Karnataka

Although there is a huge backlog of samples in various laboratories, the number of samples tested cumulatively in the State crossed three lakh on June 1.

As many as 3,04,816 samples were tested as on Monday, and of these a total of 3,408 had tested positive. The State now has 63 labs approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), of which 38 are government labs. Karnataka is now the State with the third highest number of labs, after Maharashtra (79) and Tamil Nadu (72).

Meanwhile, a day after reporting its biggest spike on a single day, with 299 positive cases, the State saw 187 new cases and one death. Of the new cases, 117 were inter-State travellers.

A 90-year-old resident of Bengaluru, who was admitted on April 24 and shifted to the ICU on May 22 because of oxygen desaturation, developed sepsis and multi-organ failure. He died late on Sunday night.

While Raichur had reported the highest number of cases — 83 — on Sunday, Udupi took the top spot on Monday with 73 cases, including 33 Maharashtra returnees.

It was followed by Bengaluru Urban with 28 new cases, including three policemen. Of the new cases in Bengaluru, 22 were returnees from Maharashtra. Kalaburagi came third with 24 cases, all of whom were people who arrived from Maharashtra, including a four-month-old baby boy.