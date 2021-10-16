Karnataka

COVID-19 positivity rate is below 1% across Karnataka: CM

A file photo of teacher Anitha K.C. interacting with students at government lower primary school in H. Kadadakatte in Honnali taluk, Davanagere district.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State Government will take a decision on reopening schools as COVID-19 positivity rate has come down below 1% in Karnataka, including in border districts.

Addressing mediapersons in Honnali on October 16, Mr. Bommai said a meeting of experts would be held to discuss opening schools and lifting other restrictions.

Answering a question on the benefits for construction workers allegedly reaching people who are not eligible, Mr. Bommai said the Central Government had introduced a new portal E-Shrama through which labourers could get the benefits by linking their Aadhaar number. This system would avoid the misuse of benefits and only genuine beneficiaries would have access.

The Chief Minister was in Honnali to inaugurate development works in the town in Davanagere district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2021 1:54:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-positivity-rate-is-below-1-across-karnataka-cm/article37018106.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY