COVID-19 positive woman with brain infection history dies

A 58-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Boloor, who was critical and under ventilator support in the Government Wenlock Hospital, died on Wednesday. She is the fourth positive woman from the coast to succumb following COVID-19.

The woman (P-536) had infection related to the brain. She had undergone treatment at the First Neuro Hospital in the city between April 10 and April 17. Her thorat and nasal swabs were among the 210 samples that were tested following the death of 75-year-old positive woman (P-432), who was undergoing treatment in the First Neuro Hospital, on April 23. P-536 tested positive on April 28 while her husband, her son-in-law, her daughter and granddaughter tested positive subsequently.

According to a statement by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, P-536 died at 12.45 p.m.

Another positive

A 38-year-old woman from Pilar in Someshwar village (P-947) tested positive on Wednesday. According to a release by Ms. Rupesh, P-947 is the secondary contact of a 80-year-old positive woman (P-507). The condition of P-507 with high blood pressure and stroke continues to be sensitive.

In all, 16 active persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital, while eight have been discharged.