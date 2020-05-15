COVID-19: positive cases in Karnataka cross 1000

With 45 new cases reported on Friday morning, the number of positive cases in Karnataka crossed the 1,000 mark to touch 1,032.

This includes 35 COVID deaths, one non-COVID and 476 discharges.

The new cases include 16 from Dakshina Kannada, all of whom who returned from Dubai recently, 13 from Bengaluru Urban- all contacts of previous positive patients, five from Udupi - all with a travel history to Dubai, three from Hassan - all with a travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra, three from Bidar, two from Chitradurga and one each from Shivamogga, Bagalkote and Kolar.