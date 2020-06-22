Karnataka

COVID-19 patients stage protest

A few patients who tested positive for COVID-19 staged a snap protest and walked out of their wards at Victoria hospital on Monday.

The patients complained that there was a delay in the food being served to them at one of the blocks in the hospital. To show their dissent, the patients walked out of their wards to grab the attention of the authorities.

However, sources in BMRCI refuted that there was a delay in providing meals regularly. “Our lift was not functioning for a few minutes and this caused delay in serving lunch. It is only a one-off incident,” said a senior official in the hospital.

