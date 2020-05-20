Karnataka

COVID-19: Mumbai-returnees continue to test positive

Total number of cases in the State touches 1,462

Mumbai-returnees continued to test positive in the State, with 51 of the 67 new cases reported on Wednesday having a travel history to the Maharashtra capital.

While the total number of positive cases have touched 1,462, one more person, with inter-State travel history, succumbed to the infection in a private hospital in Bengaluru, taking the death toll to 41. The 43-year-old male resident of Bengaluru with a history of hypertension and myocarditis had returned from Vellore in Tamil Nadu.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, who is the COVID spokesperson for the State, told presspersons on Wednesday that 52 of the 67 new cases are inter-State travellers. While 51 are from Mumbai, one is from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Highest in Hassan

Of the new cases, the highest is from Hassan which reported 21 cases. While 20 of these have a travel history to Mumbai, one patient had returned from Visakhapatnam. While eight cases were recorded in Mandya, seven in Kalaburagi and six in Udupi, Raichur and Tumakuru saw four cases each and Yadgiri one case. All these cases have a travel history to Mumbai.

Of the 180 passengers of Rajdhani Express, who arrived here on Wednesday, 22 had symptoms and their samples were taken for tests at the railway station.

