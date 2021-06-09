COVID-19: MAHE offers fee waiver

It applies to students who have lost sole family earning member to the pandemic

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, will fully waive the fees of students who have lost their father or mother who was the sole earning member of the family due to COVID-19.

The fee waived will be offered as scholarship to such students till they complete their studies.

“The entire course fee will be offered as scholarship across all programmes for the remaining duration of the study. MAHE hopes that such students do not face financial difficulties and will be able to complete their study in time,” Pro Chancellor H.S. Ballal said in a release on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor M.D. Venkatesh said: “By this decision we hope to give some relief to our students who have unfortunately lost their sole earning member of the family and suffered the consequences of this COVID pandemic. The institute hopes that their financial difficulties are mitigated to an extent.”