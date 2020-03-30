COVID-19 lockdown: Police use drones to keep vigil in Raichur

The police have initiated another step to prevent people from coming out unnecessarily, breaking the lockdown norms.
On Monday, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy used drone cameras to capture visuals of people coming out from their homes and book cases against them.
“Drone cameras will operate over areas such as Siaya-talab, Jalal Nagar, Kalidas Nagar, LBS Nagar, and Harijanwada, and based on the video clippings captured, action will be initiated,” he said.
Appealing to members of the public to stay indoors and follow the lockdown strictly to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said people should venture out only in cases of emergency and to purchase essential commodities. They should return home as soon as the purchase is done and not linger on roads, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.