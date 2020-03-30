Karnataka

COVID-19 lockdown: Police use drones to keep vigil in Raichur

The police have initiated another step to prevent people from coming out unnecessarily, breaking the lockdown norms.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy used drone cameras to capture visuals of people coming out from their homes and book cases against them.

“Drone cameras will operate over areas such as Siaya-talab, Jalal Nagar, Kalidas Nagar, LBS Nagar, and Harijanwada, and based on the video clippings captured, action will be initiated,” he said.

Appealing to members of the public to stay indoors and follow the lockdown strictly to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said people should venture out only in cases of emergency and to purchase essential commodities. They should return home as soon as the purchase is done and not linger on roads, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 7:32:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/covid-19-lockdown-police-use-drones-to-keep-vigil-in-raichur/article31208429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY