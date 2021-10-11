COVID-19: Karnataka reports 373 new cases, 10 deaths

On October 11, test positivity rate was 0.45%

Karnataka reported 373 new cases of COVID-19 on October 11, taking the total to 29,81,400. Bengaluru Urban reported 146 cases and five deaths.

With 10 deaths in Karnataka, the toll rose to 37,895. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 611 persons were discharged on October 11, taking the total recoveries to 29,33,570. Karnataka now has 9,906 active patients.

While the test positivity rate for the day was 0.45%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.68%.

As many as 82,853 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 69,790 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,88,71,497.