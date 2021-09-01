COVID-19 hits KGF college, 32 students get infected

Health and Medical Education Minister to visit college soon

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said he will soon visit the Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing, the college in KGF where a COVID-19 cluster has been reported. As many as 32 students in this college have been infected and all of them are Kerala returnees, the Minister siad.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Minister said he will visit the college and take action against the college management for not properly following COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Health Commissioner K.V. Trilok Chandra has directed Kolar District Health Officer Jagdeesh to issue a notice to the management of the college, seeking details of the infected students.

The Commissioner said all nursing and other educational institutions in Kolar district will be inspected to find out if students from Kerala, Tamil Nadu or any other State have arrived there recently.

Following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s announcement on mandatory one-week institutional quarantine for people from Kerala, the State will soon issue similar guidelines for those coming by train or flights, Dr. Sudhakar said.

“Many people travel to the border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi from Kerala every day for education, treatment, livelihood and various other activities. We will also release guidelines for mandatory institutional quarantine of travellers coming through trains and flights,” he said.