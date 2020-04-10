COVID-19: Five more positive cases linked to pharma company

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mysuru shot up to 41 on Friday with five primary contacts of those linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud testing positive to the disease.
Among the 41 cases reported so far, 31 are linked to the employees of the company and their contacts (family members and relatives), eight are linked to participants of Nizamuddin congregation, one is a foreign returnee and another case is the relative of the foreign returnee.
“The total number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 36 to 41 on Friday. All 41 are in the designated hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.
The five positive cases include Patient Number 200 – an 8-year-old male; P-201 – a 48-year-old woman; P-202 – a 33-year-old man; P-203 – a 28-year-old woman; and P-204 – a 48-year-old woman.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.