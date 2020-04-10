COVID-19: Five more positive cases linked to pharma company

The number of COVID-19 patients in Mysuru shot up to 41 on Friday with five primary contacts of those linked to the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud testing positive to the disease.

Among the 41 cases reported so far, 31 are linked to the employees of the company and their contacts (family members and relatives), eight are linked to participants of Nizamuddin congregation, one is a foreign returnee and another case is the relative of the foreign returnee.

“The total number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 36 to 41 on Friday. All 41 are in the designated hospital,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

The five positive cases include Patient Number 200 – an 8-year-old male; P-201 – a 48-year-old woman; P-202 – a 33-year-old man; P-203 – a 28-year-old woman; and P-204 – a 48-year-old woman.