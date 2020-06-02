COVID-19: Doctors concerned over safety precautions

When a child in the paediatric ward at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) tested positive for COVID-19, the medical team treating the patient were concerned about precautions they would have to take. However, many doctors alleged that they were asked to report to work the next day. “There was no word about collecting samples for testing,” said one of the doctors.

The doctor alleged that they do not have clarity on the number of medical professionals, nurses and staff members who were likely to have been exposed to the virus. “We fear spreading the infection to our loved ones when we go back home after duty,” the doctor said.

Dean and principal V.T. Venkatesh refuted these allegations. “Primary contacts, among the medical professionals, had been asked to go on home quarantine for 14 days. We have taken all measures as per the protocol. The ward and the ICU where the patient was admitted were sanitised,” he said

Soon after detection, the patient was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital. “The patient was admitted for convulsions and was non-febrile at the time of admission. It was only on the third day of admission that the patient developed fever and respiratory issues. Medical examinations later revealed that the patient had COVID-19,” Mr. Venkatesh said, adding that as per protocol, the institute informed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, District Health Officer, and the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Interns demand stipend

Interns at KIMS, who are roped in for COVID-19 duty, have demanded that they too be paid stipend like their counterparts in government medical colleges. According to sources in the institute, a few interns met with the Dean to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Mr. Venkatesh confirmed that the interns had submitted a formal proposal seeking stipend. “As per guidelines of the Medical Council of India, private medical colleges are required to pay stipend only to post-graduate students. I have forwarded their representation to the management, who will decide on the matter.”