COVID-19: Day’s positivity rate falls below 2% in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday (February 15) reported 1,405 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 39,29,642. Bengaluru Urban recorded 765 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State reduced to 1.91%.

With 26 deaths, the toll in the State rose to 39,691. With this, the day’s case fatality rate (CFR) touched 1.85%. This is apart from 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 5,762 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 38,63,085. Active cases reduced to 26,832.

As many as 73,286 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 46,412 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,36,06,305.