Karnataka

COVID-19 cases on the rise again

After reporting around 600 cases, the lowest in the second wave for two days, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,116 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,64,083. With 462 cases, Bengaluru Urban saw a rise in the number of new cases, almost double the cases it had been reporting in the last 15 days.

With 8 deaths, the toll rose to 37,537. Five of these were from Bengaluru Urban. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 970 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,10,626. The State now has 15,892 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.65%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.71%.

As many as 1,70,306 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,34,516 RT-PCR tests. The total number of tests rose to 4,56,89,893.


